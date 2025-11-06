Zimbabwe: Harare Launches Community Health Fund to Boost Access for Residents

The City of Harare is set to roll out a new community-led health financing initiative the Community Health Equity Fund (CHEF) aimed at improving access to affordable, quality healthcare across the capital.

The scheme, supported by the Ministry of Health and Child Care, UNFPA, ZB Financial Holdings and the Harare Municipal Medical Aid Society (HMMAS) will pilot in Harare South constituency, covering areas such as Hopley, Southlands, Ushewokunze and Southlea Park.

Mayor Councillor Jacob Mafume said the initiative forms part of a broader effort to strengthen local health systems and ensure equity in service delivery.

"We are looking at upgrading Mabvuku Polyclinic, where a state-of-the-art theatre is now operational, and enhancing clinics in Harare South so they can offer 24-hour casualty services. Resolutions have already been made, and we are starting with a pilot project that will guide our master plan for a healthy, sustainable city," Mafume told 263Chat.

According to the City Health Department, the pilot phase will begin in the Southern District starting with Mbare and Hopley before expanding to Waterfalls, Sunningdale Satellite, Arcadia, Braeside and Hatfield. Full citywide implementation is planned for 2026.

Under CHEF, residents will contribute a one-time registration fee of $1 and an annual $2 subscription to access services such as doctor and nurse consultations, selected medicines (with a $1 co-payment) and wellness club membership.

For maternity care, members may contribute $1 monthly for nine months to receive full services without additional charges or pay a $10 co-payment under a one-year subscription.

Benefits will include antenatal visits, delivery, postnatal care, ultrasounds and access to caesarean services at council facilities.

Funds collected through the scheme will be managed locally by Health Centre Committees and CHEF steering teams ensuring all revenue is used directly to improve services at participating clinics.

Community leaders have welcomed the initiative, though concerns remain over the limited number of government hospitals in Harare South.

"The nearest hospital for many residents is Tariro Hospital in Hopley which is now overwhelmed. With over 300,000 people depending on one facility, more clinics and hospitals are urgently needed," said community leader John Chikobvu of Churu Constituency

Mayor Mafume also revealed that the city is finalising a partnership with Switzerland to inject US$1 million into upgrading council hospitals.

Refurbishment of the Mabvuku Polyclinic is already underway.

"Healthcare is a core city responsibility. Through partnerships like this, we aim to make healthcare affordable while aligning with national goals under the Sustainable Development Goals and the Ministry of Health's strategic priorities." Mafume said

City authorities expect CHEF to transform healthcare delivery by enabling municipal clinics to operate 24 hours a day with expanded access to doctors, laboratories and radiology services.