Malawi: Truth On Trial - New Justice Minister Reopens Chilima Plane Crash Report Amid Growing Public Fury

Malawi's long-festering wounds over the death of former Vice-President Saulos Chilima have been ripped open again -- this time by a promise from the new Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Charles Mhango, to "review everything" about the controversial June 2024 military plane crash that claimed nine lives.

Mhango said on Wednesday that he has called for the full Commission of Inquiry report, signaling what could become a politically explosive second look at one of the most painful national tragedies in recent history.

"I have called for the report which was initially issued. That will be the starting point. We are reviewing it so that we can determine the way forward," Mhango said. "Whether there is more that we need to do -- that will be determined after the review."

The Justice Minister, barely three days into office, is already sitting on a ticking time bomb -- one that has haunted the nation for nearly a year and a half. His statement follows President Peter Mutharika's earlier directive that the Justice Ministry should "advise government on how the crash should be handled."

For many Malawians, the mention of a "review" reawakens deep suspicion, raw anger, and unanswered questions about what really happened in the Viphya Forest on June 10, 2024.

UTM Party president Dalitso Kabambe, who succeeded Chilima, called the government's move "timely and necessary", stressing that while the initial inquiry offered a technical explanation, "key aspects before and after the crash remain murky."

"Addressing perceived gaps and ensuring accountability for any criminal conduct is essential to bring closure," Kabambe said. "We commend the new administration's commitment to revisit this tragedy through a transparent and impartial process. Truth must not be negotiated."

Kabambe's words echo the wider public sentiment that the first investigation under the Chakwera administration was riddled with contradictions and half-truths -- a report that looked neat on paper but left the public unconvinced.

The Chilima family, still scarred by the tragedy, has taken a cautious approach to Mhango's announcement. Family spokesperson Dr. Ben Chilima said they have yet to receive formal communication from the government.

"The circumstances surrounding the death of Saulos Chilima raised serious suspicion and caused very painful wounds in our family and the whole nation," he said.

For the family of the late former First Lady Patricia Shanil Dzimbiri, who also perished in the crash, the new review offers a glimmer of hope that Malawi may finally confront the truth it has long avoided.

"We welcome this move," said Ben Mankhamba. "A 360-degree review is what is needed -- to find out the whole truth about that plane crash."

Others, like relatives of Chilima's aide-de-camp, Chisomo Chimaneni, say they will speak out only after the review is complete, but many families privately express doubts that justice will ever come -- unless this review is truly independent.

The first Commission of Inquiry, chaired by High Court Judge Jabbar Alide, cleared the Malawi Defence Force of any wrongdoing, blaming "bad weather and human factors." It insisted there was no sign of foul play, no technical fault, and that the Dornier 228 aircraft was "in good condition".

But Malawians have not bought that explanation. Many found it too convenient, too polished, and too quick to exonerate those in command.

Even the German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation, which released its final technical report in June 2025, cited "human error" as a contributing factor -- but stopped short of naming who, or why.

What the nation got, in the end, was a story of "bad weather" and "error" -- not justice, not accountability, and not closure.

As the country watches, the review ordered by Mhango could either expose the uncomfortable truths that many suspect were buried -- or confirm public fears that even under a new regime, the powerful remain untouchable.

President Mutharika's government now faces a defining moral test: whether it will deliver the truth about Chilima's death, or simply recycle the old cover story.

The mangled wreckage found deep in Viphya Plantation remains a haunting symbol of more than a crash -- it represents a nation's demand for truth that was denied.

If Mhango's review is genuine, it could rewrite one of the darkest chapters in Malawi's democratic history. If not, it risks deepening the public's belief that in Malawi, even the dead never get justice.