Malawi: MCP Demands Probe Into Alleged Torture of Suspects in Police Custody

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has issued a fierce condemnation of what it calls the politically charged arrest and re-arrest of 17 citizens accused of involvement in political violence, describing the move as a calculated intimidation tactic by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government.

Speaking on the matter, MCP Spokesperson Jessie Kabwila said the arrests represent a blatant abuse of state power and law enforcement machinery. She further revealed that six of the detainees were brutally assaulted while in police custody on the night of November 3, 2025--an act she described as "state-sponsored violence meant to instill fear and silence dissent."

Kabwila has demanded an urgent and independent investigation by the Malawi Human Rights Commission, the Office of the Ombudsman, and reputable human rights organizations to expose what she termed "systemic political persecution disguised as law enforcement."

The MCP is also calling for all charges against the arrested individuals to be consolidated and tried transparently, accusing the authorities of deliberately fragmenting the cases to frustrate the accused, drain their resources, and psychologically torture their families.

In a pointed rebuke, Kabwila reminded the DPP administration that its real job is to solve the suffering of Malawians--not to arrest critics and opposition supporters. She said the government should focus on ending the crippling fuel shortages, crippling electricity blackouts, skyrocketing prices, and persistent water rationing that have reduced daily life to a struggle for survival.

"Malawians are hungry, exhausted, and tired of queues for fuel, tired of darkness, tired of dry taps--and instead of addressing these crises, the DPP is busy arresting people for politics. This is not leadership--it is harassment," Kabwila charged.