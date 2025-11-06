Kenya: Former Nairobi Governor Kidero Acquitted in Sh213mn Corruption Case

Nairobi — Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has been acquitted in a Sh213 million corruption case, following a ruling by a Nairobi court that cleared him of several charges due to insufficient evidence.

Delivering the ruling, the court declared that Counts 1 to 17 had not been proven beyond reasonable doubt, and therefore Kidero and his co-accused were acquitted under Section 210 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

However, the court ruled that four other accused had a case to answer in Counts 18 to 35 and will be placed on their defense.

"Count 1-17 all are acquitted under Section 210; count 18-35, accused persons placed on their defense," the court ruled.

Kidero had been charged alongside several former senior county officials -- among them Lilian Wanjiru Ndegwa, Jimmy Mutuku Kiamba, and Gregory Mwakanongo -- on multiple counts including abuse of office, dealing with suspect property, and conspiracy to commit a corruption-related offence.

According to court documents, Kidero was accused of receiving Sh14 million on August 29, 2014, and a further Sh10 million on September 11, 2014, from Lodwar Wholesalers Limited while serving as Nairobi Governor. The prosecution claimed that Kidero had reason to believe the funds were obtained through corrupt means.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) had alleged that Kidero and his co-accused mismanaged county funds and benefited from irregular payments during his tenure between 2013 and 2017.

While the acquittal on the first 17 counts is a major relief for the former governor, the case will proceed as the defence prepares to respond to the remaining charges.

Kidero, who has consistently maintained his innocence, welcomed the court's decision, saying it marked a step toward vindication after years of legal battles.

The matter will return to court at a later date for the defence hearing on the remaining counts.