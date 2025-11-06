Kenya Seeks Qatari Investment in Sh200bn JKIA Upgrade Plan

Nairobi — The government has presented a proposal to the Emir of Qatar for the expansion of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and Kenya Airways (KQ) as part of efforts to attract foreign investment into the country's aviation sector.

President William Ruto, speaking in Doha, Qatar, said discussions with the Qatari leader centered on mobilizing about Sh200 billion for the project through private sector participation.

"We need to build a new airport. And you see, Qatar is building an airport in Rwanda under a similar framework. We have money in the private sector that can do it," Ruto said.

The move comes months after the government dropped a Sh138 billion expansion plan by India's Adani Group following legal challenges and public opposition to the proposed 30-year management deal.