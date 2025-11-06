Kenya Seeks Qatari Investment in Sh200bn JKIA Upgrade Plan

6 November 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The government has presented a proposal to the Emir of Qatar for the expansion of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and Kenya Airways (KQ) as part of efforts to attract foreign investment into the country's aviation sector.

President William Ruto, speaking in Doha, Qatar, said discussions with the Qatari leader centered on mobilizing about Sh200 billion for the project through private sector participation.

"We need to build a new airport. And you see, Qatar is building an airport in Rwanda under a similar framework. We have money in the private sector that can do it," Ruto said.

The move comes months after the government dropped a Sh138 billion expansion plan by India's Adani Group following legal challenges and public opposition to the proposed 30-year management deal.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.