South Africa: Court Interdict Against Operation Dudula in Line With Education Committee's Publicly Expressed Sentiment

5 November 2025
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
press release

The Select Committee on Education, Sciences and the Creative Industries has noted the decision of the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, to interdict the activists of Operation Dudula from disrupting and blocking foreign nationals from accessing social services in the country.

The Chairperson of the committee, Mr Makhi Feni, said he was happy that the court seemed to agree with the stance adopted by Parliament's committees in condemning the actions and views expressed publicly.

He said: "This judgement is victory for the rule of law. We cannot accept illegality merely because it does not affect us. Disruption of social services in the healthcare sector and education is unfair to South Africans who get disrupted as well. It will never make sense for people to seek justice using unjust means. Our country has a lot of challenges that are unique to it, and no actions should seek to exacerbate such challenges, even if they sound correct."

The South Gauteng High Court interdicted Operation Dudula following spate of disruptions in healthcare facilities and some schools in the area of Johannesburg. The matter was reportedly brought to court by the Socio-Economic Rights Institute of SA.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Mr Feni said the matter around illegality did not have to be affirmed by a court and that it was difficult to regard the matter as vindication. "Violently stopping foreign nationals from accessing healthcare services borders on illegality, and serves no purpose. Intimidating innocent children achieves nothing, and this is the basis upon which Operation Dudula needs to take stock of what legitimises their existence."

Mr Feni once again condemned the actions of the so-called activists, which are the basis for calling Operation Dudula a vigilante group.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.