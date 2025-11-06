South Africa: Court Interdict Against Operation Dudula in Line With Education Committee's Publicly Expressed Sentiment

press release

The Select Committee on Education, Sciences and the Creative Industries has noted the decision of the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, to interdict the activists of Operation Dudula from disrupting and blocking foreign nationals from accessing social services in the country.

The Chairperson of the committee, Mr Makhi Feni, said he was happy that the court seemed to agree with the stance adopted by Parliament's committees in condemning the actions and views expressed publicly.

He said: "This judgement is victory for the rule of law. We cannot accept illegality merely because it does not affect us. Disruption of social services in the healthcare sector and education is unfair to South Africans who get disrupted as well. It will never make sense for people to seek justice using unjust means. Our country has a lot of challenges that are unique to it, and no actions should seek to exacerbate such challenges, even if they sound correct."

The South Gauteng High Court interdicted Operation Dudula following spate of disruptions in healthcare facilities and some schools in the area of Johannesburg. The matter was reportedly brought to court by the Socio-Economic Rights Institute of SA.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Mr Feni said the matter around illegality did not have to be affirmed by a court and that it was difficult to regard the matter as vindication. "Violently stopping foreign nationals from accessing healthcare services borders on illegality, and serves no purpose. Intimidating innocent children achieves nothing, and this is the basis upon which Operation Dudula needs to take stock of what legitimises their existence."

Mr Feni once again condemned the actions of the so-called activists, which are the basis for calling Operation Dudula a vigilante group.