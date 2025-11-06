South Africa: AKA Murder Suspects Set to Return to South Africa This Month

Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande, accused of murdering AKA and Tebello Motsoane, will arrive in South Africa from Eswatini on 11 November.

The Department of Justice says all logistics are in place and the brothers will face charges including murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The two brothers accused of killing rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and his friend Tebello Motsoane will finally return to South Africa on 11 November.

Siyabonga Gezani Ndimande and Malusi Dave Ndimande have been held in the Kingdom of Eswatini for months while fighting against being sent back to face trial in Durban.

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development confirmed that their return date has been set and that all arrangements are in place for their handover to South African police.

"All logistical arrangements regarding their handover and collection will be coordinated by the South African Police Service through established diplomatic and law enforcement channels," the department said.

Spokesperson Terrence Manase said more details about their first court appearance in KwaZulu-Natal will be released once they arrive.

The brothers face charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

AKA and Motsoane were shot dead outside Wish restaurant on Florida Road in Durban on 10 February 2023 in what police called an organised hit. The restaurant later closed permanently after the tragedy.