Tanzania: Ndayishimiye Rallies Tanzanians to Safeguard Peace

Dodoma — PRESIDENT of Burundi, Mr Évariste Ndayishimiye has underlined the importance of all Tanzanians continuing to protect peace, following the last week's General Election, stressing that peace has no price but requires collective effort to sustain.

Mr Ndayishimiye made the remarks during the swearing-in ceremony of Presidentelect Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan on Monday at the Chamwino State House in Dodoma.

"As this new leadership tenure begins, we wish Tanzania to continue to be a peaceful, calm and prosperous nation," he said, adding his wishes for enduring peace, hospitality, solidarity and prosperity.

He commended Tanzania for being a beacon of peace for the past 60 years, urging citizens to protect the country's iconic legacy, which stands out not only in Eastern and Southern Africa but across the continent.

Furthermore, President Ndayishimiye stressed the importance of bilateral collaboration, including joint border operations, to protect citizens against security threats that could lead to violence and conflict in the region.

In a related development, he reaffirmed Burundi's commitment to continued diplomatic cooperation with Tanzania, highlighting the historic ties between the two peoples since the independence era.

"Today, the joy of Tanzanians is also the joy of Burundians, reflecting the long history of friendship between our nations," he said.

The General Election in Tanzania was held on October 29th, this year, providing eligible citizens the opportunity to elect the President, Members of Parliament and ward councillors who will lead the country for the next five years (2025-2030).