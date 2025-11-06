Tanzania: Peace Restored, Daily Life Resumes Nationwide

Dar es Salaam — Tanzanians have welcomed the lifting of the 6pm curfew, expressing relief as daily life and business activities resumed nationwide.

"We are grateful that business has reopened because many of us could not earn without going out," said Amina Juma, a vegetable vendor at Kariakoo Market in Dar es Salaam.

"During the lockdown, we learned a lot about looking out for one another and the importance of community." Salim Mwijage, who runs a food shop in Mchikichini, noted that customers are gradually returning.

"It feels good to see people back in the market. We can finally provide for our families again and life is starting to feel normal." Young people have also expressed determination to make the most of the reopening.

Neema Makena, a youth representative in Ilala, said: "This is the time for us to focus on our skills and abilities. Everyone should work hard to create opportunities, earn income and contribute to the nation's growth." Local entrepreneurs thanked the government for the decision.

Fatuma Mtui, a fruit vendor in Temeke, said: "Returning to normal means families can meet their daily needs again. Peace is not something to take lightly; we all have a responsibility to protect it."

Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Albert Chalamila reassured residents that the city has sufficient food supplies and that operations are resuming in an orderly manner.

"There is enough food in Dar es Salaam. The challenge was only that supplies were outdoors while people stayed indoors. Trucks are now entering the city under regulated arrangements, and I urge everyone to remain vigilant and work together to maintain peace and security in our city," he said.

In Arusha, observations yesterday morning showed several school buses picking up students, while public transport (daladala) services operated normally.

However, some parents and guardians remain hesitant to send children back to school, even though schools have reopened Ms Juliana Joel and Lucas Daudi, residents of the city, said that although social activities have resumed, some parents prefer to keep their children home until next Monday due to safety concerns.

Juliana emphasised: "Fear has gripped some parents, but studies are continuing as normal. We urge parents to allow their children to go to school because life must go on and peace prevails." Daudi added that markets, especially Kilombero Market, have fully resumed operations, with goods available as usual. Shops around the main bus terminal are also operating normally.