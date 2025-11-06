Ugandans Celebrate Zohran Mamdani's Historic Election As Mayor of New York City

Ugandans at home and abroad have joined in congratulating Zohran Kwame Mamdani, a Ugandan-American born in Kampala, on his historic election as the Mayor of New York City -- making him the youngest person to hold the position since 1892.

At just 34 years old, Mamdani, who ran on the Democratic Party ticket, edged out seasoned contenders including Andrew Cuomo (Independent) and Curtis Sliwa (Republican), marking a significant milestone not only in his political journey but also in Uganda's growing global footprint.

Kyagulanyi Hails Mamdani's Victory

Among the first to celebrate the news was Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu (Bobi Wine), a Ugandan opposition leader and presidential candidate, who described Mamdani's victory as a source of hope and inspiration.

"Sending our hearty congratulations to @ZohranKMamdani upon beating all odds to get elected as the Mayor of New York City! From Uganda, we celebrate and draw strength from your example as we work to build a country where every citizen can realize their grandest dreams regardless of means and background," Kyagulanyi said.

His message resonated with many Ugandans who saw Mamdani's win as a testament to perseverance, courage, and the possibilities of youth leadership.

Katikkiro Mayiga: "A Good Export from the Pearl of Africa"

The Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, also joined in the celebrations, calling Mamdani's election an inspirational achievement for Uganda.

"If one dreams about touching the stars, one is likely to fly as high as the clouds. Good export from the Pearl of Africa," Mayiga remarked, praising Mamdani's determination and excellence on the global stage.

Makerere University Celebrates One of Its Own

At Makerere University, where Mamdani's father, Prof. Mahmood Mamdani, has long been a towering academic figure, the victory sparked pride and celebration.

The university's Vice Chancellor, Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe, extended his congratulations to both Zohran and his father.

"CONGRATULATIONS to @ZohranKMamdani on his historic election as Mayor of New York City. Congratulations too to Prof. Mamdani on his strategic mentorship. You make Uganda and Makerere proud," Nawangwe wrote.

Zohran Mamdani's victory has been widely celebrated as a moment of pride for Uganda symbolizing the power of heritage, education, and persistence. Born in Kampala before moving to the United States, Mamdani has often spoken about his Ugandan roots and how they shaped his sense of justice and community.

His rise to the highest office in one of the world's most influential cities has not only captured global attention but also reignited conversations about leadership, identity, and the potential of Ugandan youth to excel on the world stage.