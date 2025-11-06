Uganda: Kyagulanyi Blocked From Campaigning in Kiruhura

National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, alias Bobi Wine, was on Wednesday forced to abandon his planned rally in Kiruhura District after violent confrontations broke out between his supporters and groups of youths donning yellow T-shirts, the colour associated with the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Kyagulanyi had only managed to hold one rally in Kazo District, after stick-wielding youths pelted stones at his convoy in neighbouring Kiruhura an area regarded as President Kaguta Museveni's political stronghold.

"We encountered groups of well-mobilized goons clad in yellow T-shirts armed with sticks to launch attacks at us under the protection of the regime police," Kyagulanyi later posted on his X (formerly Twitter).

The day began peacefully, with hundreds of NUP supporters gathering at the hotel where Kyagulanyi and his wife Barbie Kyagulanyi had spent the night.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The entourage later set off for Kiruhura, moving through Lyantonde Town along Kaguta Road--a highway named after the President.

However, tension escalated at Ssanga Trading Centre, where groups of yellow-clad youths, closely guarded by security personnel, confronted NUP supporters, leading to violent clashes. Eyewitnesses told The Nile Post that army trucks were seen distributing yellow T-shirts and posters of President Museveni, while NUP posters were reportedly torn down. Journalists covering the event were also attacked by rogue youths.

"It looked like a well-coordinated operation to deter Kyagulanyi from campaigning in the President's backyard," this reporter observed.

The NUP convoy was eventually forced to turn back toward Kazo District, where Kyagulanyi managed to address supporters.

Residents who attended the rally, speaking on condition of anonymity, said they had to brave intimidation from Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) and other security operatives.

The chaotic scenes mirrored those of December 2020, when Kyagulanyi's campaign team was blocked from holding rallies in Kiruhura.

During that time, journalist Sheila Nakabuye--now deceased--famously reported amid gunfire as Kyagulanyi's convoy came under attack. Five years later, little appears to have changed.

By Thursday morning, reports emerged that over 50 NUP supporters and 30 boda boda riders had been arrested.

Unverified reports also indicated that Kavuma Jamushid (Kapaafu), a member of Kyagulanyi's security team, had been picked up and taken to an unknown location. As of publication time, neither the Uganda Police Force, the Electoral Commission, nor the NRM party had issued official statements regarding the incidents.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kiruhura and Kazo districts are widely known to deliver the NRM overwhelming margins--often exceeding 95 percent in national elections.

Despite the violent disruptions, Kyagulanyi's team confirmed that the next leg of their campaign trail will be Isingiro District, marking the 32nd day of his nationwide campaign. So far, the NUP presidential candidate has successfully campaigned in 53 districts,though the list of missed rallies now includes Kiruhura, Iganga, Otuke,and Karenga