Rwanda, Kenya 'Finalising' Defence Pact

The Chief of Kenya Defence Forces, Gen Charles Muriu Kahariri, on Wednesday, November 5, held high-level discussions with Rwandan defence and security officials aimed at strengthening cooperation.

This comes as the two countries are working on a Defence Cooperation Agreement, which officials said is in its final stages.

Gen Kahariri, who is in Rwanda for a four-day working visit, met with the Chief of Defence Staff of Rwanda Defence Force (RDF), Gen Mubarakh Muganga and paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Defence, Juvenal Marizamunda.

"Bilateral discussions were held with the purpose of reviewing the excellent defence cooperation between Rwanda and Kenya, identify new opportunities to further strengthten the existing partnership, and share perspectives on defence and security dynamics," the RDF said in a statement.

Speaking to reporters, Kahariri said the visit aims to reaffirm the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the two countries' defence forces, which started in the aftermath of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

"Our coming here is an affirmation of the strong relationship between our two countries and our defence forces, right from the time Rwanda started the efforts to rebuild its defence forces in the aftermath of the Genocide," he said.

"The visit is about extending our friendship and exploring ways to further strengthen and expand our partnership. The KDF and RDF share much in common in areas such as training, regional peace, and stability, and we continue to learn from each other.

"We are grateful for the warm reception and look forward to finalizing the Defence Cooperation Agreement, which is now in its final stages," he said.

The Kenyan military chief also visited the Kigali Genocide Memorial to pay tribute to the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi and toured the Campaign Against Genocide Museum.

He is expected to visit the RDF Command and Staff College in Nyakinama, Musanze District, where he will give a lecture.