Zimbabwe: Warrant of Arrest for Robert Mugabe Jnr

A Harare magistrate has issued a warrant of arrest against the son of the late president Robert Gabriel Mugabe, Robert Junior after he failed to appear in court on allegations of possession of dangerous drugs.

The warrant was issued by Magistrate Lisa Mutendereki after the court orderly called out Robert Mugabe Jr.'s name three times.

As a result, the three waiting witnesses were told the court would issue new summons once the accused is located.

Robert Junior (33) was initially arrested on October 1, and charged with the unlawful possession of dangerous drugs and is out on a US$300 bail.

Robert Mugabe Jr. was arrested around 8:30 a.m. on October 1 while driving a Honda Fit along the Sam Nujoma Street extension road.

During a search of his vehicle, police recovered two sachets of dagga, a packet of Rizla rolling papers, and a dagga crusher.

The seized dagga weighed two grams and had an estimated street value of US$30.