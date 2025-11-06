Africa: Ruto, German Chancellor Merz Discuss Peace in Africa and Bilateral Labour Pact in Phone Conversation

6 November 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President William Ruto on Thursday held a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, during which the two leaders discussed efforts to end ongoing conflicts across Africa and strengthen Kenya-Germany bilateral cooperation, particularly in labour mobility and skills exchange.

According to a statement from State House, the discussion focused on regional peace and security, with both leaders expressing concern over persistent instability in parts of the Horn of Africa, Sudan, and the Great Lakes region.

President Ruto and Chancellor Merz emphasized the need for African-led solutions, continued diplomatic engagement, and stronger international partnerships to restore peace and stability on the continent.

"Kenya remains committed to working with Germany and other partners to promote peace, democracy, and sustainable development across Africa," President Ruto said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The leaders also reviewed progress on the Kenya-Germany Bilateral Labour Agreement, which aims to expand opportunities for skilled Kenyan workers in various sectors of the German economy.

President Ruto noted that the partnership aligns with his administration's labour mobility strategy, designed to create employment opportunities abroad while strengthening bilateral ties.

Chancellor Merz welcomed Kenya's efforts to train and certify skilled workers, saying Germany looked forward to "a structured and mutually beneficial framework" that supports both countries' economic needs.

The two leaders further discussed green energy cooperation, vocational training, and investment opportunities, reaffirming their commitment to deepening Kenya-Germany relations.

The phone conversation comes ahead of the planned opening of the Qatari Visa Centre in Nairobi in 2026, part of Kenya's broader push to expand labour and economic partnerships with international allies.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.