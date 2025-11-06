Somalia Disaster Agency Chief Meets German Ambassador to Discuss Humanitarian Response

Mogadishu, Somalia, Nov 6 — The Commissioner of the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), Mahmoud Moallim Abdulle, held a productive meeting with the German Ambassador to Somalia, Sebastian Groth, to discuss the country's humanitarian situation and Germany's ongoing support efforts.

The talks focused on the impact of the poor Deyr rainy season, the current humanitarian challenges, and German-funded projects in Somalia, particularly those related to disaster response and preparedness.

Commissioner Abdulle said SoDMA is intensifying efforts to strengthen early warning and disaster risk management systems, emphasizing the importance of preventive measures to reduce the damage caused by natural disasters.

Ambassador Groth reaffirmed Germany's commitment to supporting Somalia, especially in the areas of disaster management, capacity building, and climate resilience.

Abdulle thanked the German government for its continued partnership and support to both the Somali government and people.