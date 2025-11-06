Somalia Disaster Agency Chief Meets German Ambassador to Discuss Humanitarian Response

6 November 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia, Nov 6 — The Commissioner of the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), Mahmoud Moallim Abdulle, held a productive meeting with the German Ambassador to Somalia, Sebastian Groth, to discuss the country's humanitarian situation and Germany's ongoing support efforts.

The talks focused on the impact of the poor Deyr rainy season, the current humanitarian challenges, and German-funded projects in Somalia, particularly those related to disaster response and preparedness.

Commissioner Abdulle said SoDMA is intensifying efforts to strengthen early warning and disaster risk management systems, emphasizing the importance of preventive measures to reduce the damage caused by natural disasters.

Ambassador Groth reaffirmed Germany's commitment to supporting Somalia, especially in the areas of disaster management, capacity building, and climate resilience.

Abdulle thanked the German government for its continued partnership and support to both the Somali government and people.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.