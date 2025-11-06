Ghana: ECG Warns Customers Against Fake Meter Agents

5 November 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has cautioned customers to beware of fraudsters posing as company officials and offering to fast-track the acquisition of electricity meters.

According to ECG, these impostors contact customers under the pretext of helping them secure new meters or resolve meter-related problems.

The callers often claim that ECG has received new meters and proceed to ask whether customers have applied for one or are facing challenges, before attempting to solicit money or personal information.

Some of the fraudsters reportedly download photographs of ECG staff from digital platforms to impersonate officials and extort money from unsuspecting victims.

In an interview with The Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, Dr Charles Nii Ayiku Ayiku, General Manager, External Relations, said the company had not authorised any individual or agent to contact customers privately about meters.

He stressed that all legitimate processes for acquiring new meters were handled strictly at ECG offices or through official platforms.

"Customers should not pay money to anyone claiming they can secure a meter outside our offices. These are fraudulent activities," he warned.

Dr Ayiku reminded customers that ECG does not operate any mobile money account and urged those receiving suspicious calls to report them to the nearest ECG office or police station.

