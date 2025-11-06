Ghana: Over 1,000 Students Empowered to Champion Smart, Sustainable Cities

Over 1,000 students across five Municipal and Metropolitan Assemblies (MMAs) in the Greater Accra Region have been equipped with knowledge and practical skills to become active agents of change in building people-centered smart cities.

The beneficiaries were trained in waste management, recycling, air pollution control, and other aspects of environmental sustainability.

The week-long school engagement tour, organised by the Green Africa Youth Organisation (GAYO) in partnership with key environmental stakeholders, formed part of activities marking this year's World Cities Day, celebrated globally on October 31.

This year's theme, "People-Centred Smart Cities," underscores the need to place people, particularly young citizens, at the heart of urban transformation.

Speaking during one of the engagements on Friday, the Project Coordinator of GAYO, Ms Mabel Naa Amorkor Laryea, said the focus on schools was deliberate because children played a crucial role in shaping the future of cities.

"Digitalisation is key to building smart cities, and the youth are central to that process," she said. "We want them to understand sustainability, embrace innovation, and find creative solutions to challenges such as waste management."

Ms Laryea said the campaign aimed to raise awareness on open burning and promote clean air, composting, and zero waste practices.

She called for partnerships among government, private sector, and civil society to scale up environmental education nationwide.