Tanzania: Govt Expands Investment in Solar Power Projects

Geita — THE government, through the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO), has reaffirmed its commitment to investing in diverse sources of electricity, including solar power farms, to ensure a stable and reliable energy generation and supply.

Implementation of solar farm projects has already commenced in collaboration with private investors in the Lake Zone regions, particularly within Bukombe and Ushetu District Councils.

TANESCO Acting Communications and Public Relations Officer, Mr Augustino Kasale, revealed this while briefing journalists from Geita Region during their visit to the Bukombe Solar Power Farm project.

He said the government is prioritising active investment in power generation, including the implementation of a major solar project in Kishapu District in Shinyanga Region, which will initially generate 50 megawatts (MW).

"Later, the project will be expanded to generate up to 150 megawatts to ensure sufficient power supply, especially in areas with high electricity demand," said Mr Kasale.

The Supervising Engineer of the Bukombe Solar Power Farm, Eng Givason Bugale, said the project currently generates 6.5 megawatts and supplies five megawatts to the national grid.

He explained that the Bukombe Solar Power Plant is the second to be completed after the Ushetu project, while the third plant is under construction at Ikina area in Geita District.

"Our main resource is the sun. Maximum production occurs during daytime for an average of nine hours, from around 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.--when we reach peak electricity output," he said.

However, Eng Bugale noted that the project faces challenges during cloudy weather, which significantly reduces power generation.

He explained that prior to the commencement of operations at the Bukombe Solar Power Plant, a significant amount of electricity was being lost, as the district relied heavily on the Nyakanazi Substation for its power supply.

"The Bukombe and Ushetu solar power projects have the same capacity, but the new project under construction in Ikina, Geita District, will have a capacity of 10 megawatts," Eng Bugale explained.

"The main goal is to increase electricity generation within the national grid system while also reducing the workload on substation machines, thereby extending their lifespan," he concluded.