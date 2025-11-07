Kenya: UK-Based Website Faces Scrutiny Over Alleged Sexual Exploitation of Kenyan Women

Nairobi — Authorities in Kenya and the UK are being urged to investigate a UK-registered website, Kenya Horn Hub, after rights groups claimed it advertises so-called "adult tours" in Kenya, promoting sexual exploitation under the guise of tourism.

The website, operating under the domain kenyahornhub.uk, appears as a travel service offering organized tours.

However, human rights group Stand Up to Racism alleges it markets women as part of the travel experience, turning Kenya into a target for foreign predators.

"This is not just a moral issue; it's a national one. Kenya's name, our dignity, and the safety of our people are being dragged through the mud," said a spokesperson for the group, noting they had notified relevant authorities to investigate.

Efforts to reach the website's administrators were unsuccessful, and only the landing page remains accessible.

The revelation has reignited debates on Kenya's ability to address sexual exploitation involving foreigners. Recent cases, including a collapsed trial of a German national accused of assaulting a minor in Kilifi County, have fueled concerns about gaps in the justice system.

Rights advocates warn that some foreigners exploit Kenya under the pretense of tourism or business, citing past incidents such as the 2023 arrest of Dutch national Elwin Ter Horst for assault.

"More must be done to protect minors and vulnerable women. Kenya's hospitality should never be mistaken for weakness," said a Stand Up to Racism activist.

The group plans to petition both Kenyan and UK authorities to investigate websites and individuals linked to online sexual exploitation networks, calling for decisive action to safeguard victims and hold offenders accountable.

No official statements have yet been issued by Kenyan or UK authorities regarding the allegations.