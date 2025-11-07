Ethiopia: Strategic Partnership With China Boosts Ethiopia's Industrialization - Ministerial Advisor

Addis Ababa — The strategic partnership with China has been playing a crucial role in boosting industrialization and modernization efforts of Ethiopia and Africa at large, Ministry of Innovation and Technology Advisor Simenew Keskis said.

Opening a seminar held at the Ethiopian News Agency under the theme "China Supports Africa's Industrialization: Promoting Green, Coordinated and Sustainable Development" today, Simenew noted that Chinese President Xi Jinping's initiative to support Africa's industrialization is a pivotal moment for greater integration and modernization in the continent.

Industrial development is not just an economic priority for Ethiopia but a foundational element of the nation's aspirations for prosperity and self-sufficiency, he added.

"For us, sustainable industrialization is the only sure road to creating high-value jobs and driving innovation, ultimately propelling our economy toward high-income status."

According to the Advisor, Ethiopia has greatly benefited from Chinese cooperation, pointing at the significant investments made by Chinese companies that have established factories and contributed critically to the country's industrial journey.

These investments have brought essential capital, technology, and expertise, creating job opportunities and helping to industrialize the country, he stated.

Commending the commitment of Chinese companies to the shared goals of industrial success, Simenew called on more Chinese firms to explore investment opportunities in Ethiopia.

On his part, Ambassador Jiang Feng, Head of Mission of China to the AU and Representative of China to the UNECA, pointed out the detrimental effects of unilateral actions by major powers competing for global industrial resources that have negatively impacted the African economy.

As a key member of the Global South, China believes nations should independently define their development blueprints, he added.

Recalling the introduction of the Belt and Road Initiative in 2013 along with the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, Ambassador Jiang Feng said China has been committed to safeguarding the development rights of the Global South, including Africa.

At the Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), he noted that Chinese President Xi Jinping articulated a vision for a joint effort between China and Africa to advance a modernization that is just, equitable, and inclusive, emphasizing principles such as putting people first, embracing diversity, promoting eco-friendliness, and ensuring peace and security.

President Xi also unveiled plans for "Ten Partnership Actions," for modernization, the Ambassador said, reaffirming China's commitment to collaborating with the African Union and individual African nations to effectively implement the initiatives supporting Africa's industrialization.

Furthermore, he reiterated China's support for Africa's pursuit of green, coordinated, and sustainable industrialization, aligning efforts with the outcomes of the FOCAC Beijing Summit.

African Union Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy, Lerato Dorothy Mataboge, stressed the significance of China's support for Africa's industrialization with focus on promoting green, coordinated, and sustainable development that aligns closely with African Union Agenda 2063.

Stressing that Africa is ready to leverage its abundant resources, youthful population, and innovative spirit to usher in a new era of development, the Commissioner underscored that the transformation must be green, coordinated, and rooted in Africa's realities.

According to Mataboge, industrialization transcends the mere establishment of factories and machinery. It is fundamentally about dignity, self-reliance, and collective prosperity.

She also cautioned that industrialization without capacity building is similar to planting without preparing the soil.

In this regard, Mataboge recognized China's steadfast partnership in providing training, scholarships, infrastructure, and knowledge exchanges, which have significantly strengthened African institutions and empowered its people.

She further encouraged expanded scholarships and technical exchanges focused on vocational and digital skills as well as the promotion of public-private partnerships that include training and technology transfer.

Emphasizing the importance of digital infrastructure and literacy, Mataboge described these as essential bridges to the future.

Calling for deeper collaboration aligned with Africa's green, digital, and industrial priorities, the Commissioner pointed out the seminar's timely focus on four key areas of industrial transformation: Strengthening industrial strategies, advancing new energy and green technologies, building resilient local manufacturing systems, and enhancing digital industries and innovation ecosystems.