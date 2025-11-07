East Africa: Kenya Among Countries Affected By BMW Vehicle Recall, COMESA

Nairobi — Kenya is among nine COMESA member states affected by a major vehicle safety recall by BMW Group South Africa, the COMESA Competition Commission (CCC) has announced.

In a Warning Notice to the public, the regional body cautioned consumers over faulty starter motors and Takata airbags in select BMW models sold across the region.

COMESA disclosed that the recall affects consumers in Egypt, Kenya, Libya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Seychelles, Tunisia, and Zimbabwe.

The CCC said it has been in contact with BMW Group South Africa regarding the two safety issues, which could pose serious risks to vehicle owners.

"Consumers in the above countries can confirm if their vehicles are affected by entering the chassis number on the following website: Recalls and technical updates," COMESA said in the notice.

"The affected vehicles may allow water to enter the starter motor ... leading to corrosion, prevention of the engine from starting, short circuit, and localized overheating of the starter motor."

COMESA warned that the defective starter motors may, in some cases, cause vehicle fires.

It urged all affected BMW owners to visit the nearest authorized BMW dealership for replacement, noting that the repair will be done free of charge.

The regional competition watchdog also flagged a separate recall linked to Takata airbags, which can rupture due to prolonged exposure to humidity and temperature changes.

This can cause metal fragments to fly out during airbag deployment, leading to serious or even fatal injuries.

The COMESA Competition Commission said it is working with national consumer protection agencies in the affected member states to ensure affected consumers receive redress.

It further advised car owners to verify whether their BMW vehicles are affected through the official recall portal.

The recall involves 12,491 BMW series vehicles and marks one of the largest coordinated regional safety interventions by COMESA in recent years.