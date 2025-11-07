Nigeria: Govt Places 7-Year Ban On Establishment of Tertiary Institutions

6 November 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olusola Jide Jide

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a seven-year freeze on the establishment of new federal universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, said the decision was taken at the FEC meeting chaired by President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday.

Alausa said it followed concerns over under-utilised institutions, poor infrastructure, and declining academic quality.

"Several federal universities operate far below capacity, with some having fewer than 2,000 students," he said, citing waste of government resources.

"If we want to improve quality and not be a laughing stock globally, the pragmatic step is to pause the establishment of new federal institutions."

He clarified that while the moratorium applies to both public and private tertiary institutions, nine pending private universities were approved after meeting the National Universities Commission (NUC)'s stringent requirements.

Describing the reform as a "reset button" for Nigeria's education system, Alausa said, "Mr President believes fervently in education and has given us the mandate to ensure every Nigerian has access to the highest quality of education comparable to anywhere in the world."

