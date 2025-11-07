Zimbabwe: Unidentified Men Storm MDC Offices, Threaten Mwonzora for Challenging Mnangagwa's Term Extension

A GROUP of unidentified men reportedly stormed opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) offices in Bulawayo, Wednesday before threatening unspecified action against its leader, Douglas Mwonzora.

Mwonzora is said to have been saved by his bouncers, who fought the assailants baying for his blood for daring to comment on the ruling party's controversial resolution to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa's tenure to 2030 or beyond.

In a statement, the opposition party said the attackers armed with guns were donning Zanu PF regalia.

Mwonzora had made a brief stop at the MDC Bulawayo Provincial Office to address party members and journalists on Zanu PF's Agenda 2030.

Yesterday a group of Zanu PF vigilantes calling themselves Boys dzaMudhara disrupted a peaceful meeting of the MDC in Bulawayo. We shall never bow down to thuggery. Our fight against desecration of our constitution and the 2030 agenda will be intensified. pic.twitter.com/yHJnTicoqS-- Sen Douglas Mwonzora (@DMwonzora) November 6, 2025

Trouble reportedly started after Mwonzora finished addressing journalists.

"Soon after the members of the Press left, members of the police mainly from PISI and CID and youths wearing Zanu PF regalia entered the office from the back door, numbering about 20, armed with guns and knives and started dismissing people as they advanced towards the MDC leader threateningly.

"They were chanting 2030 ino budirira chete (The 2030 agenda will succeed)," said the opposition.

"A stampede then followed as members of the security whisked away the president (Mwonzora)."