Africa: Namibia Named Africa's Best Adventure Tourism Destination As Swakopmund Shines

Namibia has been named Africa's best adventure tourism destination at the 2025 Africa Tourism Awards, also known as The Balearica Awards, held in London on 2 November.

The recognition highlighted Swakopmund as the country's adventure capital.

The award celebrates Namibia's success in promoting adventure, sustainability, and authentic African experiences. It also acknowledges the country's innovation, community impact, and environmental stewardship in tourism.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Namibia Tourism Board (NTB) chief axecutive Sebulon Chicalu says the recognition strengthens the country's position as a leading adventure destination.

"We are deeply honoured to receive this continental recognition. This award reinforces Namibia's, and especially Swakopmund's, position as Africa's premier adventure destination and reflects our commitment to sustainable, community-based and innovative tourism that benefits both visitors and local communities," he says.

Held at the Hilton London Canary Wharf, the ceremony brought together tourism boards, ministers, airlines, and hospitality brands from across Africa.

Namibia emerged as one of the top performers among several strong contenders.

Chicalu says the accolade supports the NTB's efforts to position Namibia as a world-class adventure and ecotourism destination under Vision 2030 and the sixth National Development Plan.

"This award is not only a win for Namibia, but also for every community and operator contributing to our tourism success story. It inspires us to keep raising the bar and to welcome the world to experience the adventure of Namibia," he says.

The Balearica Awards, named after the crowned crane (Balearica regulorum), honour excellence in Africa's tourism industry and symbolise grace, pride, and the continent's rich cultural heritage.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.