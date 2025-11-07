Namibia: Govt Extends 'Youth' to Age 45 for Youth Fund Applications

The age limit to apply for funds from the National Youth Development Fund has been increased from 35 to 45.

This is despite the country recognising only the ages of 18 to 35 as resorting under youth.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Finance yesterday says the government decided to revise the age eligibility range as an inclusive measure.

To date 42 projects have received approval for N$14.78 million in funds after 11 475 applications were received during the pilot phase.

"The remaining applications are currently under review and will be announced as a result monthly," the statement says.

