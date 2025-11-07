South Africa: IFP Gauteng Welcomes High Court Ruling On Verification and Allocation of Informal Trading Stalls

press release

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in Gauteng welcomes the judgment handed down by the Gauteng High Court, directing the City of Johannesburg to expedite the process of verifying informal traders and allocating stalls in designated trading areas.

The IFP believes that this ruling marks an important step towards restoring order and fairness within the informal trading sector. It will help eliminate the harassment, intimidation, and confiscation of goods by municipal officials and law enforcement, as all traders will now be properly verified and compliant with municipal regulations.

While the IFP supports fair trade and inclusive economic participation, we firmly reject unfair competition. We therefore call on all South African informal traders to register for trading permits to reclaim economic spaces that have been overtaken by both illegal and legal foreign nationals operating outside the law.

In line with our manifesto on illegal migration, the IFP maintains that undocumented migrants are lawbreakers who threaten the safety and security of the state, while placing undue pressure on South African resources. We reiterate our call for the banning -- for a defined period -- of businesses found to be employing illegal immigrants, as fines alone have not proven to be an effective deterrent.

It is evident that Johannesburg's Central Business District (CBD) has descended into disorder, largely due to the presence of illegal traders who disregard city bylaws. What was once a "World Class African City" has deteriorated into a state of chaos and neglect.

During the IFP's 50th Anniversary Celebration at Jabulani Amphitheatre last month, IFP President Hon. Velenkosini Hlabisa reaffirmed the Party's stance, calling for the immediate deportation of undocumented foreign nationals.

"As the IFP, we remain true to the issue of illegal migration. We will remain true to the commitment we made to you. Even now, in the GNU, the IFP is against undocumented immigrants from foreign countries who lack the scarce skills that we need and must return to their countries," he said.

President Hlabisa further emphasized that while the IFP supports migration for individuals possessing scarce and essential skills, the government must act decisively to deport those residing in the country illegally.

Accordingly, the IFP in Gauteng calls on the City of Johannesburg to ensure a transparent, fair, and efficient verification process and to adhere strictly to proper procedures when issuing trading permits.

