Zimbabwe: Robert Mugabe Jnr Issued With Arrest Warrant

Robert Tinotenda Mugabe, son of the late former President Robert Mugabe, has been issued with a warrant of arrest after failing to appear in court for his routine remand.

Harare magistrate Lisa Mutendereki issued the warrant after Mugabe's name was called three times with no response.

Mugabe who is out on bail, was arrested last month for unlawful possession of dagga. He was nabbed during a police traffic blitz after driving against a one-way street along Second Street Extension in Harare.

Prosecutors allege police recovered two sachets of dagga, a pack of rizla, and a dagga crusher from his sling bag. The drugs, weighing two grams and valued at US$30, were verified at Harare Main Post.

Mugabe is represented by lawyer Ashiel Mugiya.