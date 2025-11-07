Rwanda: MPs Demand Swift Reopening of Idle Mines to Curb Illegal Extraction, Job Losses

Lawmakers have called for urgent action to reopen abandoned mining sites across the country, warning that delays in reallocating suspended licenses are fueling illegal mining, job losses, and environmental damage.

The call came on November 6, as members of the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Security continued oversight visits in 15 districts to assess the state of mining activities and their contribution to the economy.

ALSO READ: Gov't seeks Rwf26bn to rehabilitate mining pits

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

During an inspection in Ngororero District where 12 of its 13 sectors have mineral deposits, MPs expressed concern over the fate of sites left idle after the suspension of five companies' licenses. The suspensions have rendered more than 4,300 workers jobless, many of whom have since turned to illegal mining.

"Revoking licenses for companies that breach regulations is understandable," said MP Beth Murora. "But once a site is left idle, the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board (RMB) should immediately reissue permits to compliant investors. The current situation is not only hurting the economy but also destroying the environment."

Ngororero Mayor Christophe Nkusi echoed similar concerns, saying illegal mining has reduced local revenues and endangered lives.

ALSO READ: Govt mulls punishment for landowners who permit illegal mining activities

"We urge residents to stop engaging in unauthorized mining," Nkusi said. "It slows development because we lose revenue that could fund public projects. People are dying in unsafe pits, and the environment is being destroyed."

He appealed for swift advocacy so that either suspended companies resume operations or new investors are licensed to take over. "This would restore jobs, promote growth, and reduce accidents caused by unsafe mining," he added.

Environmental officials also raised alarms over unrehabilitated pits left behind by defunct operators.

Aloys Munyarukiko, the District Environmental Officer, said many open pits pose serious safety and ecological risks.

"Companies are required to deposit a security bond when granted a license," he noted. "Authorities should explore ways to redirect that money to districts so it can be used to rehabilitate abandoned pits."

He also urged RMB to include revoked sites in new bidding rounds to attract credible investors. "RMB knows which companies have lost their permits; those sites should be promptly added to new bidding blocks so that legal mining can resume," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

ALSO READ: Over 100 illegal mines identified as accidents kill 429 in five years

RMB officials told The New Times that the agency is actively seeking new investors for sites with mining potential.

"We currently have about 10 blocks under final evaluation, and more will be opened for bidding in December," RMB said. "When a licensed miner fails to comply, the law requires that the site revert to government, which then organises new pitching rounds to attract capable investors."

Ngororero remains one of Rwanda's key mining districts, with 19 licenses issued to 15 companies, along with three exploration permits and 30 quarry licenses. The district produces cassiterite, wolfram, coltan, amethyst, and beryllium.

ALSO READ: Five things you should know about Rwanda's new mining law

Under the National Strategy for Transformation (NST2), Rwanda aims to double mining output within five years, recognizing the sector as a top source of export revenue and employment for over 57,000 workers.

Nationwide, there are more than 990 abandoned or inactive mining pits, including 380 historical sites left by colonial-era miners and 318 created through illegal mining. Rehabilitating these sites is estimated to cost Rwf 26 billion.