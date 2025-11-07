Zimbabwe: Man Arrested After Attempting to Disarm Soldier At State House While Demanding to See Mnangagwa

7 November 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

A Harare man, Moses Ruvheneko, was on Thursday remanded in custody following his court appearance on charges of attempting to disarm a security officer guarding Zimbabwe House, the official residence of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Ruvheneko, of no fixed abode, is facing two charges, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct in a public place in violation of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act [Chapter 9:23].

Ruvheneko appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo, who ordered that he undergo a mental examination.

Prosecutors told the court that on November 4, 2025, at around 3pm, Ruvheneko unlawfully walked along Chancellor Road, where pedestrians are prohibited opposite Zimbabwe House. He reportedly approached a security officer manning the main gate and suddenly attempted to snatch his SKS rifle while shouting, "Where is ED? I want to see ED."

A scuffle ensued as the guard wrestled with Ruvheneko before another officer, Private Mupfumira, intervened to subdue him. During the struggle, the accused was injured on his left hand by the bayonet attached to the firearm.

"The accused was arrested while in the process of committing the offence, and there are eyewitnesses who will testify linking him to the crime," the State told the court.

He was later taken to Five Avenue Police Station, where a report was filed. The State opposed bail, arguing that Ruvheneko has no known address or relatives and may interfere with witnesses if released.

