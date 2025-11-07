Uganda: Zohran Mamdani, Kampala-Born New York Mayor, Owns Shs600m Land in Jinja

Zohran Mamdani, the newly elected Mayor of New York City, traces part of his personal wealth to Uganda -- specifically four acres of land he owns in Jinja, near the source of the River Nile.

According to his 2023 financial disclosures, Mamdani acquired the land, valued between $150,000 and $250,000 (about Shs570 million to Shs950 million), over a decade ago.

The 34-year-old politician, who ran on a progressive Democratic ticket, is now the youngest person ever elected to lead America's largest city.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

But in Uganda, where he was born, the revelation of his Jinja land ownership has sparked interest in the roots of one of the world's most talked-about young leaders.

Born in 1991 in Kampala, Mamdani lived in Muyenga, an upscale suburb of the city, until the age of five when his family relocated to South Africa.

Two years later, they settled in the United States.

Despite his global upbringing, he speaks fluent Luganda and often tells audiences about his childhood in Uganda, referring to the country as his "first home."

Public records from New York show some inconsistency in the timeline of his land acquisition. In his 2023 financial disclosure, Mamdani indicated he bought the Jinja property in 2012, while in his 2024 mayoral candidate filing, he listed 2016 as the year of purchase.

Both filings describe the property as vacant and unimproved.

The land in Jinja remains unutilised, he said.

Mamdani's declaration comes alongside revelations about his modest net worth -- roughly $200,000 (Shs760 million) -- according to Forbes.

That figure stands in sharp contrast to many of his American political peers, including his defeated rival, former Governor Andrew Cuomo, whose wealth is estimated at $10 million (Shs38 billion).

The son of renowned filmmaker Mira Nair and celebrated academic Prof. Mahmood Mamdani, Zohran was educated in elite institutions in the United States but has built a career championing working-class issues.

He first won a seat in the New York State Assembly in 2020, earning an annual salary of $142,000 (Shs540 million), before mounting a successful mayoral bid in 2025.

Known for his car-free lifestyle and residence in a $2,250 (Shs8.6 million) rent-stabilised apartment in Astoria, Queens, Mamdani often contrasts his frugal habits with his political opponents' wealth. His policy platform focuses on raising the minimum wage to $30 (Shs114,000) per hour and expanding affordable housing.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In addition to politics, Mamdani has a creative side: he occasionally earns about $1,000 (Shs3.8 million) in rap royalties from his work under the stage name Young Cardamom, best known for the track "Nani."

With his election, Mamdani is expected to earn a mayoral salary of $260,000 (Shs990 million) and move into Gracie Mansion, the official mayoral residence in New York City.

But for Ugandans, the story of the Muyenga boy who now governs New York resonates deeply -- especially as he retains tangible ties to his birthplace through the Jinja land he still calls "a part of home."