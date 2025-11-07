Uganda: Denmark Contributes to WFP to Support Newly Arrived Refugees in Uganda With Food Assistance

Kampala — The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomes a contribution of DKK 15 million (approximately USD 2.3 million) from the Government of Denmark. This funding will support emergency food assistance for nearly 80,000 newly arrived refugees in Uganda through cash transfers for three months, ensuring they can meet their immediate food needs and begin rebuilding their lives. "We are deeply grateful to the Government of Denmark for their steadfast support," says Lauren Landis, WFP Country Director in Uganda. "This funding will allow us to provide life-saving assistance to new arrivals who are in acute need. Cash transfers are essential in our response, enabling refugees to purchase food while also stimulating the local economy."

The WFP Uganda 2025 Food Security and Nutrition Assessment, conducted in July 2025, indicates an increase in food insecurity and acute malnutrition since the same time last year. Families are skipping meals, children are dropping out of school, and the situation is deteriorating faster than expected, raising serious concerns for the future, with potential consequences for social cohesion in refugee-hosting communities and regional stability.

"Denmark is committed to supporting refugees hosted in Uganda, who have shown remarkable resilience in the face of adversity," says Signe Winding Albjerg, Ambassador of Denmark to Uganda. "By providing cash transfers, we empower refugees to make their own choices and support local markets and local production, fostering a sense of dignity and self-reliance as well as increasing the sustainability of the assistance."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

WFP will provide cash transfers through mobile money, ensuring efficient and secure delivery of assistance. This approach not only meets refugees' immediate food needs, but also supports their integration into the community and promotes economic stability in host regions.

Uganda hosts Africa's largest refugee population - 1.9 million people as of July 2025 - primarily fleeing conflicts in Sudan, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. This population has quadrupled since 2015, with over 130,000 new asylum seekers arriving in 2025 alone. The crisis deepened in May 2025 when severe funding shortfalls forced WFP to suspend assistance to 1 million refugees.

The continued refugee influx, combined with dwindling funding, has pushed humanitarian resources in Uganda to the absolute limit. WFP requires USD 75 million to maintain current levels of assistance for refugees in 2026.