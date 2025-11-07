South Africa: Durban Protest Over Soaring Crime - South African News Briefs - November 7, 2025

Durban Protest Over Soaring Crime

A KwaZulu-Natal civil organisation, March in March, will lead a protest in Durban to demand urgent action against rampant crime in the city, reports EWN. The demonstration, expected to draw thousands, will start on Point Road in South Beach, an area notorious for criminal activity. A man was shot and killed in one of the businesses in the area. March in March leader Jaccinta Ngobese-Zuma said residents are fed up with "no-go areas" overrun by drugs, organised crime, and undocumented foreigners. She added that a memorandum of demands will be delivered to law enforcement, urging police to take stronger action against crime.

Gauteng Braces for More Severe Storms After Widespread Flooding

Gauteng residents have been warned to brace for more severe storms, reports EWN. Heavy downpours flooded parts of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane, with viral footage showing water entering the Golden Walk Mall in Germiston and parts of the Gillooly's Interchange submerged. Emergency Management Services (EMS) said they remain on high alert and ready for rescue operations, particularly in low-lying and flood-prone areas such as Alex, Benoni, Centurion, Soweto, and the Joburg CBD. The South African Weather Service (SAWS) cautioned that further storms could damage infrastructure, vehicles, and livelihoods. Residents are urged to stay vigilant, avoid fast-flowing water, move to higher ground if necessary, and report flooding to emergency authorities.

Ramaphosa Condemns Vigilantism Against Migrants

President Cyril Ramaphosa has said that while South Africans are justifiably concerned about the impact of illegal migration on State services, they can't resort to vigilante acts, reports EWN. He said that forced removal of foreign nationals from healthcare facilities is "un-South African" and undermines the nation's ubuntu values. Ramaphosa acknowledged public concern over the strain illegal migration places on state services but condemned vigilante behaviour. He also warned employers that hiring undocumented migrants is illegal and punishable by fines or imprisonment, noting that legislation introducing employment quotas will soon be tabled. Ramaphosa commended the Border Management Authority for deporting over 51,000 people in the past year and tightening border controls to curb illegal entry.

