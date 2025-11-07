Uganda: In Teso, Museveni Reasserts the NRM Creed - - Unity, Wealth, and Service Delivery

President Museveni's six-day tour of the Teso sub-region has once again underlined the core of his long-standing political message -- that peace, unity, and economic empowerment remain the cornerstones of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) philosophy.

Over 10 rallies across 11 districts, the President pressed his case for continued discipline in leadership, household wealth creation, and the strengthening of public services.

For the first three days, Museveni was joined by the First Lady and Minister for Education and Sports, Janet Kataaha Museveni, as they crossed from Karamoja into Kapelebyong on October 30, where heavy rain did little to dampen the enthusiasm of the crowds that welcomed them at Oditel Primary School.

At that rally, the President reaffirmed his government's focus on improving social infrastructure and livelihoods.

"My leadership remains committed to improving the lives of Ugandans," he said. "We are elevating health centres, constructing more seed schools and tertiary institutions, and ensuring good roads across this region."

He announced plans to tarmac the Soroti-Amuria-Obalanga-Alito-Otuke-Abim-Kotido road but did not conceal his disappointment at the misuse of public funds.

"I am disappointed with some district staff who mishandle funds meant for road works," he said. "You cannot play with money meant to improve people's lives. That kind of indiscipline must stop."

Throughout the tour, Museveni placed wealth creation at the heart of his campaign message, urging citizens to use government support programmes to increase household incomes.

He showcased a documentary of successful model farmers such as Joseph Ijala from Serere District, who has expanded his agribusiness under government-backed initiatives.

"If one farmer can do it, all of you can," he said. "Government will continue providing inputs, but you must use them to create wealth in your homes."

In Kaberamaido and Kalaki districts, the President pledged to tarmac the Katine-Kalaki-Ochero road to connect fishing communities along Lake Kyoga to larger markets.

"We are going to tarmac this road to ease movement and connect our people to opportunities," he said. "We cannot talk about wealth creation without good roads."

He also reminded the people of Teso of the value of peace, a recurring theme in his message.

"Without peace, there is no development," he said.

"Some of you are too young to remember the difficult days. But I want you to guard this peace jealously."

The theme of reconciliation featured prominently during Saturday's rally in Katakwi District when Vice President Jessica Alupo and State Minister for Sports Peter Ogwang -- long-time political rivals -- publicly embraced before cheering crowds. Speaker of Parliament Anita Among joined in the gesture, calling for regional unity.

"This unity you are showing today is what I have been preaching," Museveni said. "When leaders unite, people follow. Division is the enemy of progress."

At the same rally, Museveni launched a cattle restocking programme, promising five cows per household to restore livestock herds lost during past raids. The announcement drew thunderous applause.

The First Lady, addressing education challenges in Kapelebyong and Kaberamaido, promised continued government reforms in the sector.

"We know our government schools are not performing as we wish," she said. "But we are working to ensure all teachers are paid by government, including those currently supported by parents."

In Serere and Soroti districts, Museveni pledged to tarmac the Kumi-Ngora-Ocaapa-Kagwara and Soroti-Serere roads, alongside rehabilitation of the old Mbale road, to improve transport and agricultural trade.

When he reached Ngora and Kumi, the President cautioned against the proliferation of administrative units.

"Creating more districts and constituencies divides resources," he said. "Let us first focus on improving schools, hospitals, and roads before multiplying administrative units."

Speaking at Bishop Kitching College in Ngora, he reflected on the Mukura Massacre, calling it "an accident of history" that occurred during Uganda's difficult years of transition.

"It was an accident of history," Museveni said. "We were fighting for peace and stability, and we must ensure such things never happen again."

The tour culminated at Emokori Grounds in Bukedea, where the President took aim at the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP), accusing it of poor organization.

"NUP is a confused party with a bogus register," he said. "The NRM stands for discipline, organization, and unity -- that's why we continue to win."

Vice President Alupo, Speaker Anita Among, and NRM Vice Chairman for Eastern Region, David Calvin Echodu (popularly known as New Energy), led the mobilization efforts that drew large crowds at every stop.

As Museveni departed Teso for Sironko in Bugisu, he left behind a familiar but resonant message -- that Uganda's progress depends on unity and productivity.

"Our task now is to create wealth, strengthen families, and build a united Uganda," he said. "Peace and prosperity go hand in hand. Let us keep walking that path together."