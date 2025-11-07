Uganda: Five Arrested Over Rampant Theft of Cattle in Masindi

Masindi police have detained five suspects believed to be involved in a series of cattle thefts terrorizing local cattle keepers in the district.

The suspects--identified as William Kasigazi, Amos Ninsiima, Stephen Talemwa, Geoffrey Kabandize, and Isaac Kabobo--were arrested earlier this week after allegedly stealing seven cows from James Njunjure, a 41-year-old cattle keeper from Omwiguru Village, Kijunjubwa Sub-county. The theft reportedly occurred on the night of October 27, 2025.

Police spokesperson Julius Hakiza stated that the stolen cows were sold at Ngoma Market in Nakaseke district, where the suspects allegedly had established networks for cattle theft and sales. Investigations are ongoing.

"So far, police have recovered two of the stolen cows, visited the scene of the crime, recorded witness statements, and collected exhibits," Hakiza said. He added that authorities are working to recover the remaining stolen cattle and are committed to completing the investigations to bring all suspects to justice.

The police have also urged the public to cooperate by sharing information with security officials to help curb cattle theft in the region.