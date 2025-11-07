Kenya: Fresh Hurdle for Uchumi As Court Dispute Threatens Recovery Plan

Nairobi — Troubled retailer Uchumi Supermarkets is facing a fresh hurdle in its long-running recovery bid, with a lingering court battle over its 17-acre Kasarani property threatening to derail its Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA).

The CVA, approved by creditors to help the supermarket chain settle debts through asset sales and operational recovery, is now clouded by legal uncertainty following an adverse High Court ruling that stalled the sale of the disputed property, a key element of its repayment strategy.

"The CVA is intended to provide a structured repayment plan to creditors upon realization of the disputed 17-acre property.

"Due to adverse Court ruling, this situation continues to threaten the CVA," the company's Monitor, FCPA Owen Koimburi, states in the quarterly report for the period ending September 30, 2025.

"There exists a material uncertainty from delayed timeline arising from both litigation outcome and the Court of Appeal," noting that "if the appeal fails, CVA may be unviable without fresh capital injection or a new plan."

The case now before the Court of Appeal under reference E455 of 2025 remains central to Uchumi's revival, with the Monitor confirming that a Senior Counsel has been appointed to lead the appeal, which could later move to the Supreme Court on constitutional grounds.

During the last creditors' meeting held on March 17, 2025, creditors resolved that "the lifetime of the CVA shall coincide with the sale, distribution of proceeds from the sale of KML 17-acre property and a meeting of the creditors to resolve its determination."

They also agreed that "the management to pay creditors with any surplus cashflows that could be generated from the business (subject to the Board and Monitor's approval)."

The Monitor's report also shows that 95 percent of planned creditor payments have been made, including full settlement of bank loans and legal fees, though payments to trade creditors and staff arrears are still ongoing.

However, Uchumi's plan to redevelop its Lang'ata Hyper property into a mall has hit another snag after a tenant refused to vacate the premises despite lease termination in June 2023.