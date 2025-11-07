South Africa: Patients Must Bring Their Own Water to Masilo Clinic

Residents of Theunissen in the Free State say Masilo Clinic has been without running water for three years. The filling up of the Jojo tank at the facility has allegedly been inconsistent for over a decade.

Patients are forced to walk with buckets to fetch drinkable and flushing water.

Palesa Breda, a pregnant patient, says she is forced to bring all the water she would need while at the clinic.

"Each patient is supposed to bring their own water to drink and use in the toilet. We need urgent intervention," she says.

Community leader Manasi Motseoile says the ongoing water shortage is brewing war in the community.

"Leaders don't care about us. There are people with disabilities who come to the clinic. How do you expect them to bring water to the facility? Why can't the municipality provide water to the clinic? " she says. "The toilets are not in a good state. The odour from the toilets can be smelled from the corridors."

A community member, Fakade Zizi Mdalana, says numerous clinics around the Free State operate without water.

"Water shortages are vast in the Free State, from Masilo, Matlakeng and Lusaka clinics, people are forced to bring their own water when they come for treatment at facilities," he says.

The community recently staged a protest demanding a reliable water supply at health facilities. But some residents are despondent; years of demonstrations have yielded no results.

"All these years, we have raised concerns about no water to Lusaka and Masilo clinics. To this day, there hasn't been an answer to the demands of the people," says Tshitso Thoabala. "Now that election time is near, they're going to come to us and claim to serve us."

Municipality's responsibility

The provincial health department says the local municipality is responsible for providing water to the people.

"We understand that lack of water affects our operations, but in this instance, another arm of government, the municipality, with the Department of Cooperative Governance, is supposed to ensure that there is enough and clean water to be consumed and used," says provincial health spokesperson Mondli Mvambi.

He adds that a meeting between the municipality and the health department was held, and the Masilonyana Municipality "promised to solve the problem"

This follows the picket staged by the community, joined by healthcare workers from Masilo Clinic, who said they wouldn't stop until water is restored.

Threat to down tools

The trade union federation, COSATU in the Free State, has also threatened to shut down the Masilo Clinic in Theunissen if the water supply issue is not addressed.

South African National Civic Organisation (SANCO) has lambasted Masilonyana Municipality for not providing water at the clinic. Spokesperson Thamsaqa Milela says they will join the community to shut down the facility until a solution is found. - Health-e News