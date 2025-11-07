Kenya: Ruto Secures Zelensky's Help to Free Kenyans Captured in Russia-Ukraine War

7 November 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President William Ruto has sought the intervention of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to secure the release of several Kenyans reportedly captured while fighting on the side of Russian forces in the ongoing war.

According to President Ruto, his request to President Zelensky for assistance in facilitating their release was "acceded to", signaling possible diplomatic progress on the matter.

"I have requested President Zelensky to facilitate the release of any Kenyan in Ukrainian custody. I am grateful to His Excellency for acceding to my appeal," President Ruto stated.

While details on the number of Kenyans held or the conditions of their detention remain unclear, Ruto's revelation underscores growing concerns over the recruitment of foreign nationals -- including Kenyans -- into the Russian military and affiliated groups.

The President made the disclosure during discussions with his Ukrainian counterpart on the sidelines of a recent international engagement, where both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deeper bilateral cooperation and respect for human rights amid the conflict.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.