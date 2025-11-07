Kenya: MPs Decry Delays in Human-Wildlife Conflict Payouts As Thousands Await Justice

Nairobi — A parliamentary watchdog has raised concern over a ballooning backlog of human-wildlife conflict compensation claims, warning that thousands of affected Kenyans continue to suffer due to persistent delays and chronic underfunding.

The National Assembly's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife has failed to prioritise payments to victims, citing bureaucratic red tape and budget shortfalls that have stalled justice for years.

Appearing before the committee chaired by Butere MP Tindi Mwale on Thursday, Wildlife Principal Secretary Silvia Museiya Kihoro admitted that the State Department is still sitting on thousands of unresolved claims -- some dating back nearly a decade -- reflecting what MPs described as a systemic failure to protect communities living on the frontlines of conservation.

Museiya revealed that between 2017 and 2021, the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) disbursed only Sh3.08 billion in compensation, far below the total owed. Despite an annual allocation of about Sh900 million, actual disbursements dropped as low as Sh65 million in 2018 and Sh175 million in 2017, she said.

"We have people who have been waiting since 2014, and it is now 2025," the PS told lawmakers.

"We began with the 2014, 2015, and 2016 claims and have been working our way forward. We are currently processing the 2020/2021 cases, meaning compensation for 2021-2023 has not yet begun."

According to ministry data, over 20,000 claims remain pending, covering deaths, injuries, and property destruction caused by wildlife. Museiya explained that older cases were prioritised, though many next of kin have since died before receiving payment.

She added that while the law allows up to Sh5 million for death compensation, the ministry is considering revising the figure downward to align with insurance industry benchmarks and government fiscal limits.

Lawmakers from wildlife-prone areas accused the ministry of selective compensation and questioned the existence and effectiveness of County Wildlife Compensation Committees (CWCCs), which verify claims before forwarding them for approval.

"In theory, the committees exist, but are they actually meeting?" asked Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo, citing discrepancies between reported payments and field data.

"Your report shows only one crocodile-related death in Siaya, yet I know of at least ten in my constituency."

Funyula MP Wilberforce Oundo said Busia residents had suffered repeated hippo and crocodile attacks without redress.

"Are our people's lives less valuable?" he posed.

Teso South MP Mary Emase faulted the ministry for violating the Public Finance Management Act, which requires pending bills to be treated as a first charge in the next financial year.

Museiya blamed the delays on funding gaps, bureaucratic hurdles, and the inactivity of CWCCs between 2021 and 2023 after the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) froze sitting and travel allowances.

Each county committee, she said, has 13 members -- mostly government officials -- and four public representatives. Without allowances, many committees stopped meeting, worsening the backlog.

Still, she noted that KWS recently cleared over 20,000 claims through an expedited verification process between May and November 2023 and is now digitising compensation records under a new Sh800 million compensation management system.

That figure, however, drew sharp criticism from Mathioya MP Edwin Mugo, who questioned the cost.

"Ksh 800 million for a pilot system sounds excessive," he said. "That money could instead compensate victims directly."

Mugo also decried the lengthy approval chain -- from the county committees to KWS, then to the Directorate of Wildlife, and finally to the Cabinet Secretary -- which he said fuels delays.

"If KWS already handles 90 percent of the verification, why not authorise them to process payments directly?" he asked.

In response, the PS said the ministry was open to devolving payment authority back to KWS once the digital system becomes fully operational.

"If we can make the process seamless, I'm happy to return the payment role to KWS," she said.

Museiya also hinted at new legislative reforms to make payouts faster and more sustainable.

"Kenyans have told us they prefer prompt payment over large but delayed amounts," she said.

MPs, however, maintained that prolonged delays defeat the purpose of justice.

"If a family loses a loved one in 2022 and gets paid in 2030, what good is that?" asked Funyula MP Oundo. "We are here to make Kenyans' lives better, not to offer endless explanations."