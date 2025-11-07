Uganda: Red Cross, Next Media Launch 'Humanity Needs You' Fundraising Campaign

The Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS) and Next Media have launched a joint campaign, "Humanity Needs You," to mobilize public support for humanitarian efforts across Uganda.

The three-month initiative seeks to raise one billion shillings by 2026 to strengthen emergency response services and disaster preparedness nationwide.

Speaking at the launch, URCS Secretary General Robert Kwesiga emphasized the urgency of public involvement.

"Disasters don't wait for meetings or budgets to happen. That's why we're reaching out to the public to join hands with us in building a strong emergency response fund," Kwesiga said.

The campaign also aims to address Uganda's chronic shortage of blood in hospitals, particularly during year-end periods when accident cases rise.

Annual national demand stands at 450,000 units, with schools historically supplying over half of these donations.

During holidays and exam seasons, donor numbers drop, forcing reliance on workplaces and the general public.

Next Media's Senior Manager of Corporate Affairs, Desire Mugumisa, highlighted the role of media in driving the campaign.

"This partnership is about using the power of media to save lives. We want to create content that informs, inspires, and encourages Ugandans to support humanitarian causes," Mugumisa said.

URCS and Next Media are calling on individuals, institutions, and companies to contribute through the available fundraising channels to ensure timely support for those affected by disasters and medical emergencies.