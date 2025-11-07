Uganda: Emergency Maintenance Shuts Section of Mbarara-Ishaka Road

The Ministry of Works and Transport (MoWT) has confirmed that a section of the Mbarara-Ishaka road will be temporarily closed on Friday, November 7, for emergency maintenance.

The closure affects the stretch between Km 3+500 at Ruharo and Km 3+900 near the Buffalo Restaurant roundabout, with works specifically at Km 3+700 near Woodland Gardens. Maintenance is scheduled from 9:00 a.m. to midnight.

Drivers of heavy trucks and buses have been advised to use the Mbarara bypass via Coca-Cola and Ruti roundabouts, while light vehicles are recommended to take the Ntare-Kyamugurani road to reconnect with the highway.

The closure comes after years of public outcry over the deteriorated state of the road, which serves as a major artery connecting southwestern Uganda districts including Bushenyi, Sheema, Kasese, Mbarara, Ntungamo, and Rukungiri, as well as providing a vital regional link to Rwanda, Tanzania, and South Sudan.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In May 2025, a civic group, Make Bushenyi Great Again (MBGA), submitted a petition threatening to block the highway if repairs were not initiated.

Permanent Secretary Bageya Waiswa, in a statement to the public, emphasized the importance of the works and urged patience from road users.

"We regret any inconvenience and appreciate your cooperation as our teams carry out emergency maintenance. These works are necessary to ensure the safety and efficiency of one of Uganda's most important highways," Waiswa said.

The Ministry has assured residents and travellers that the maintenance forms part of broader efforts to rehabilitate the highway and address longstanding safety concerns.