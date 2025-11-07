Ethiopia: PM Abiy Reviews Progress of Megech Irrigation Development Project in Gondar

7 November 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has reviewed the progress of the Megech Irrigation Development Project in Gondar, a key initiative aimed at boosting agricultural productivity in the region.

In a social media post, the Prime Minister said that: "During our review in Gondar City, we assessed the progress of the Megech Irrigation Development Project."

The project encompasses a total area of 870 hectares and is expected to irrigate approximately 17,000 hectares of land, PM Abiy indicated.

According to him, the project has now reached an important stage with the successful completion of a key milestone--the river diversion.

The remaining activities are progressing on schedule, and once the Megech dam is completed, the irrigation benefits are expected to significantly enhance the area's agricultural productivity, he revealed.

