Kenya: Abandoned Elephant Calf Airlifted to Safety After Rescue in Kajiado

Nairobi — A community-supported rescue mission has saved the life of a young elephant calf found abandoned in the wilds of Kangere, Kajiado County -- thanks to the swift response of local community members and the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS).

According to KWS, the distressed calf was spotted wandering alone by members of the Kangere community, who immediately alerted rangers from the Amboseli National Park station.

KWS officers coordinated a delicate rescue operation to ensure the calf's safety, the agency noted in a statement on Friday.

After being stabilized on-site, the calf was airlifted to the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Nairobi, where it will receive round-the-clock care and rehabilitation. The Trust's expert keepers will nurture the orphan until it's strong enough to return to the wild -- a journey that could take several years.

KWS hailed the community's quick action and cooperation, calling the rescue "a powerful reminder that local communities remain at the heart of Kenya's conservation success."

"This partnership between communities and conservation agencies continues to save lives and safeguard our wildlife heritage," KWS said.

Photos shared by KWS showed the tiny calf being gently airlifted -- a poignant image symbolizing both human compassion and Kenya's deepening commitment to protecting its elephants for generations to come.