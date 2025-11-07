Malawi, Morocco Reaffirm Strong Diplomatic and Economic Ties At Green March Anniversary

Malawi and Morocco have reaffirmed their growing diplomatic and economic cooperation as the two countries on Tuesday marked the 50th anniversary of Morocco's historic Green March during a ceremony held in Lilongwe.

Speaking at the event, Moroccan Ambassador to Malawi, Abdelkader Naji, said the relationship between the two nations continues to deepen, guided by shared interests in governance reforms, trade expansion, and sustainable development. He highlighted that these ties are aligned with the vision of King Mohammed VI, who has championed strengthened African unity and South-South cooperation.

"Morocco values its partnership with Malawi, and we are committed to supporting initiatives that promote progress, peace, and mutual benefit," said Ambassador Naji. He further commended Malawi for maintaining peace and stability after the recent electoral period, describing it as a foundation for continued socio-economic growth.

NBS Bank Chief Executive Officer, Temwani Simwaka, whose institution partnered with the Moroccan Embassy in hosting the event, said the collaboration reflects a shared commitment to transformation and inclusive development.

"As NBS Bank, we are proud to join Morocco in celebrating a historic moment that continues to inspire unity and resilience across Africa," Simwaka said. "Our partnership with the Embassy is built on shared values that place people, progress, and sustainable growth at the centre."

The commemoration brought together senior government officials, diplomats, private sector leaders, and civil society representatives. Guests reflected on the significance of the Green March -- a national movement in 1975 that united Moroccans in reclaiming sovereignty over the Western Sahara -- now seen as a symbol of peaceful civic mobilization and continental solidarity.

The event also underscored ongoing efforts to expand bilateral cooperation, including in areas of agriculture, education, renewable energy, and financial services.

With Malawi and Morocco continuing to strengthen ties, both nations expressed commitment to advancing collaboration that fosters development and shared prosperity across the African continent.