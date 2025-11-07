Namibia: ECN Denies Blocking Lpm Nominations

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) has refuted claims of blocking the Landless People's Movement's submission of candidates for the upcoming elections.

In a statement issued on Thursday, ECN chief electoral officer Peter Shaama says claims of system failure or intentional administrative obstruction amount to "baseless speculation and hearsay".

"The commission unequivocally refutes these accusations as they are full of inaccuracies, malicious, and represent a deliberate attempt to discredit the integrity of the electoral process," he says.

This comes after the LPM has claimed the ECN portal's technical glitches have resulted in the party not being able to contest in nine local authorities in the south.

Shaama says the commission's actions throughout the nomination period for the regional council and local authority elections were strictly in accordance with the law, ensuring impartiality and adherence to established procedures.

He maintains the ECN's commitment to executing a transparent, independent, and lawful election process.

"We warn all political entities against making deliberately inaccurate and malicious statements intended to undermine public faith and the integrity of the electoral institutions."

He says the commission operates strictly within the confines of the Electoral Act and expects all participating parties to adhere diligently to the rules and deadlines set forth by the relevant proclamation.

Shaama says the LPM successfully submitted nominations for some regional councils and local authorities by 11h00 on 16 October, using the Political Parties and Candidates Management portal.

He says the LPM has not complied with the requirements, and did not submit nominations for the Rehoboth, Tses, Lüderitz, Bethanie, Stampriet, Aranos, and Berseba localities, despite an extension granted on 17 October.

"Allegations regarding exclusion from these specific constituencies are therefore unfounded," Shaama says.

He acknowledges meetings held with LPM representatives on 22 and 28 October, subsequent to the legal deadlines, which were intended to provide further clarification.

He says ECN officials acted with professionalism, courtesy, and decorum at all times when engaging with parties seeking assistance.

