Namibia: Leaders Welcome Youth Fund Age Extension to 45

The National Youth Development Fund (NYDF) has raised its eligibility age limit from 35 to 45, aiming to support broader entrepreneurship amid high unemployment and economic challenges.

This decision has been described as fair considering the current high unemployment rate.

The Ministry of Finance has revised the age eligibility limit despite Namibia's legal definition of youth still being limited to those aged between 18 and 35.

Minister of finance Ericah Shafudah says the decision was taken to enhance inclusivity and reflect the evolving nature of entrepreneurship.

"The government has revised the NYDF age eligibility criteria to promote greater inclusivity and empowerment. Recognising that entrepreneurship evolves from early adulthood into mid-career, the fund is now open to Namibians aged 18 to 45," she says.

Popular Democratic Movement parliamentarian Inna Hengari welcomes the extension as a win for intergenerational equity as "unemployment does not suddenly end at age 35".

She says some people between the ages of 35 and 45 have delayed starting families and businesses due to financial hurdles, only to find themselves sidelined from 'youth' programmes.

"This move could inject fresh energy into sectors like agriculture, the creative industries, and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and it allows mid-career innovators to access low-interest loans without collateral - vital tools for scaling ideas that create jobs for everyone," Hengari says.

She says policies should, however, be put in place to ensure the benefits reach those most in need.

Meanwhile, Landless People's Movement youth leader Duminga Ndala says the extension could disadvantage younger applicants.

"Expanding the eligibility of the NYDF could be considered unfair to young people, as the fund was originally established to address the class and generational struggles faced by individuals who are still finding their feet," she says.

Ndala says those above 35 may already have more experience, resources, or professional networks, potentially increasing competition for limited funding.

She, however, acknowledges that all age groups are facing economic pressures.

"Given the prevailing economic challenges and the tight job market, it is important to acknowledge that those above the age of 35 are also grappling with financial instability.

"In this context, expanding the age eligibility limit could be viewed as a pragmatic and inclusive approach to supporting broader national development."

She suggests stricter mechanisms and safeguards to ensure the expansion does not undermine the fund's original purpose.

The NYDF was established to provide financial and technical support to young Namibians aiming to start or grow SMEs.

To date, 42 projects have received approval for funding of N$14.78 million after 11 475 applications were received during the pilot phase.

The remaining applications are currently under review and will be announced on a monthly basis.

