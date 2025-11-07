Namibia: St John's Faith Archbishop Julius Hoveka Dies

Newly sworn in St John's Faith Mission archbishop Julius Hoveka has died.

He died after short illness in Windhoek on Wednesday.

Hoveka succeeded archbishop Petrus Shionbo, the founding leader of the church, who died in 2023.

In an interview with Desert FM on Thursday, church spokesperson Uazenga Ngahahe confirmed the news, describing Hoveka as a "fearful man of God" whose leadership united congregations across Namibia and the Kavango region.

"It's difficult for the church to cope without the archbishop. He was our spiritual father, counsellor, and guide. He prayed for those who were suffering and provided direction to the congregation," Ngahahe said.

Hoveka, who began his ministry at the age of 12 under the guidance of Shionbo, was known for his dedication and selfless service to both the church and the wider community.

He played a vital role in growing the St John's Faith Mission, which traces its roots to the Epukiro constituency (today Omawe Wadenganda), where he and Shionbo started the ministry with only a handful of members.

Though Hoveka's tenure was brief, from 7 September until his death, Ngahahe reflected on the enduring impact of his leadership.

"He was a man of vision, committed to his congregation, and faithful in teaching the Word of God. His prayers, guidance, and activism during the liberation struggle remain part of his legacy," he said.

Looking ahead, the church plans to continue honoring the legacies of both Shionbo and Hoveka while ensuring continuity of leadership.

Ngahahe noted a symbolic significance in the church's timeline, pointing out that the 783 days between the ordination of Hoveka and the death of Shionbo represented a spiritual transition.

"Peace, love, and faith in the Word of God remain our guiding principles. The Lord is our shepherd, and even in this difficult time, we trust in His guidance," he said.

