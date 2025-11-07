Namibia Risks Graduate Oversupply If Free Tertiary Education Lacks Job Focus

Namibia risks producing more graduates than the market can absorb if free tertiary education is not linked to employability and practical training, experts have warned.

Speaking at a recent Sanlam Allianz discussion, statistician general Alex Shimuafeni said the country's education reforms must prioritise skills development, job creation and economic diversification to ensure that free tertiary education delivers long-term benefits.

This follows on the government's allocation of N$663 million for registration and tuition fees for the first quarter of 2026 as part of the phased rollout of subsidised free tertiary education.

Shimuafeni cautioned that education must respond to economic needs, noting that 44.4% of Namibians aged 15 to 34 are unemployed, with the figure rising to 61.4% when including discouraged job seekers.

"People don't eat roads; they want jobs and food on the table. If we are serious about reducing unemployment, government procurement must deliberately buy local and create opportunities for young producers. Education must empower our youth to supply the goods and services our economy consumes every day," he said.

Economist Armando Jansen of Simonis Storm said education reform must align with sectors that generate broad-based employment.

"We need to move funds to sectors that create more employment. Capital-intensive industries contribute to growth, but they do not employ people in significant numbers. Our focus should be on areas that stimulate broad participation and sustainable livelihoods for the youth," Jansen said.

