Namibia's FMD-Free Zone Not Adequately Prepared for Potential Disease Outbreak

Namibia's foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) free zone is not adequately prepared and ready for a potential outbreak of the animal disease.

Such a risk could cripple the country's livestock sector and shut the door to international markets.

This was said by the deputy executive director in the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform, Kingsley Kwenani, while addressing the sixth edition of the Bank Windhoek Agricultural Series on Thursday.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Kwenani said the consequences of an FMD outbreak in the free zone, which stretches from ||Kharas to Oshivelo and Mururani, would be "immediate and severe", especially on export earnings.

"The free zone is not ready for FMD. If it happens, the entire agriculture sector is gone, and it is worse than drought," he warned, saying that Namibia's access to lucrative European meat markets would end overnight if a single case of FMD were to be detected in the zone.

Namibia's vulnerability is heightened by a recent FMD outbreak in neighbouring South Africa, a key regional supplier of livestock products and a transit corridor for animal imports.

"South Africa is struggling to contain FMD, and that is a wake-up call for us. We need to ensure that we prevent and contain FMD from coming into this country," he said.

Kwenani, who previously served in a leadership role at Meatco, reminded the gathering that Namibia had successfully contained FMD outbreaks in the northern communal areas in the past. However, he added that the stakes are now higher because of the country's export reputation.

"We need to jealously guard the FMD-free zone. To regain it, if lost, will take many years. Just look at what's happening to South Africa," he said.

Bank Windhoek managing director James Chapman reaffirmed the bank's support for agriculture through tailored products, while emphasising the importance of sustainable and climate-smart practices.

"The Agri Series was established to empower all farmers from communal to commercial through shared knowledge and collaboration," he said.

Chapman added that this year's theme, 'Understanding Genetic Diversity in Agriculture', is key to building a resilient sector.

The event brought together farmers, policymakers and sector leaders to discuss the future of Namibian agriculture in the face of climate and disease threats.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.