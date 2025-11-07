Uganda: Govt Pledges Action As Exporters Struggle With Rising Costs and Border Delays

Exporters continue to grapple with high compliance costs, excessive documentation, and delays at border points--bottlenecks that increase the cost of doing business, erode competitiveness, and discourage both local and foreign investors--according to the Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet, Ms Lucy Nakyobe.

Speaking at the official opening of the 2nd Annual Doing Business Forum at Golf Course Hotel in Kampala, Ms Nakyobe emphasized that efficiency in public service delivery is non-negotiable.

She called on government institutions to deliver services quickly, transparently, and at minimal cost.

"Whether registering a business, obtaining a construction permit, acquiring land, or connecting to electricity, efficiency must be the standard across all institutions," she said.

Ms. Nakyobe reaffirmed the government's commitment to creating a conducive investment climate, simplifying processes, and enhancing Uganda's attractiveness to domestic and international investors.

She stressed the importance of productive public-private sector partnerships, noting that competitiveness can only be achieved through collaboration, discipline, and integrity.

To realize greater efficiency, Ms. Nakyobe said values such as discipline, integrity, frugality, time management, and empathy must be embraced across all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

She directed that all MDAs must have service delivery standards, client charters, and strategic plans aligned with the National Development Plan (NDP) IV by December 30, 2025, warning that non-compliance will affect performance evaluations of respective Permanent Secretaries.

Speaking at the same forum, the Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury, Mr Ramadhan Ggoobi, said Uganda stands at a pivotal moment in its economic transformation journey under NDP IV and the Tenfold Growth Strategy.

He highlighted Uganda's goal to become a middle-income, export-driven economy, with an ambitious target to expand GDP tenfold to USD 500 billion by 2040.

"Our shared goal is simple and urgent: make the public sector work better so the private sector can create more jobs, add value, and attract more investment," said Ggoobi.

Under the Public Sector Transformation Programme, the government seeks to build an efficient, transparent, and responsive service system.

Targets include raising transparency and accountability from 70 to 90%, improving staffing levels from 55 to 85%, increasing local government fiscal sustainability from 34 to 50%, and expanding access to public services from 50 to 80% of Ugandans by 2030.

To address limited access to standards and certifications, Mr. Ggoobi revealed that the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) has established new regional offices in Gulu, Mbarara, and Mbale.

The UNBS budget has risen from Shs 58.1 billion in FY 2024/25 to Shs 133.8 billion this financial year, enabling recruitment of additional staff and development of standards aligned with regional needs.

Mr Ggoobi also announced plans to review the funding model to ensure businesses can access services promptly after payment.

He highlighted the ongoing rollout of the e-Government Procurement System (e-GP), now operational in 62 MDAs and 134 Local Governments, which is reducing delays, improving transparency, and eliminating manual inefficiencies.

Additionally, efforts are underway to expand broadband infrastructure to provide affordable, reliable internet connectivity--a critical enabler for efficient service delivery and digital transformation.

The Doing Business Forum brought together policymakers, private sector leaders, and development partners to discuss practical measures for improving Uganda's business environment.

Both Ms Nakyobe and Mr Ggoobi emphasized that sustained reforms, transparency, and efficiency within the public sector are key to unlocking Uganda's economic potential and achieving the nation's development vision.