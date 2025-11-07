Uganda: Kabale RDC Urges Parliamentary Candidates to Follow Security Guidelines Ahead of Campaigns

7 November 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Lukia Nantaba

The Office of the District Resident Commissioner in Kabale has called on all parliamentary candidates to strictly adhere to security guidelines to maintain peace and order ahead of campaigns set to begin next Monday.

Speaking at the Kabale district headquarters, Deputy Resident Commissioner (D/RDC) Michael Muramira Kyakashari assured that the district security committee would ensure a level playing field for all candidates.

Kyakashari noted that during a harmonization meeting on Monday, several candidates raised concerns about opponents moving with private security personnel, some of whom have allegedly intimidated other candidates and their supporters.

He stressed that candidates with personal security teams must coordinate closely with district security structures and officially declare the number of personnel assigned to them.

"Private security should never be used to intimidate others. It is meant to protect the individual candidate, not suppress or frighten their opponents," Kyakashari warned.

He added that the security team would continue working to create a peaceful and conducive environment so that voters can freely choose leaders without fear.

